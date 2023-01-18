The factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement about the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and the deepening humanitarian disaster, calling on the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which are parties to the November 9, 2020 declaration, to take urgent measures to unblock Artsakh and prevent a humanitarian disaster, informs the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

January 18, 2023, 18:28 Artsakh's parliament calls on Armenia and Russia to take urgent measures to unblock Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, roughly violating the norms of international law and the obligations undertaken by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, since December 12, deepens the policy of blockade of Artsakh under a false environmental pretext.

The continuing total blockade and the winter weather have put the people of the Republic of Artsakh on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe with the next power outages, Internet and, starting from January 17, 2023, gas supply failures. To this were added terrorist acts of "eco-activists" against 19 children, accompanied by peacekeepers, returning from Goris to Stepanakert on the night of January 18 and the spread of all this in the Azerbaijani press and social networks.

The ongoing creeping war by the Azerbaijani authorities against the population of the Republic of Artsakh is taking place with the almost silent consent of the world. It aims to break the will of Artsakh Armenians and deport tens of thousands of people from their historical homeland through ethnic cleansing. With similar steps, Azerbaijan is also trying to thwart the efforts of international structures and various countries aimed at extinguishing the war hotbeds and settling conflicts in the region.

We call on the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, which are parties to the November 9, 2020 declaration, to take urgent measures to unblock Artsakh and prevent the humanitarian disaster.

We urge the international structures and the UN member states to prevent the genocidal actions of Azerbaijan with practical steps, apart from statements and calls.

In order to overcome the challenges facing the Republic of Artsakh with dignity, we appeal to all Armenians to take appropriate steps to curb the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan and protect the legal right of Artsakh Armenians to live in their own land,'' reads the statement.