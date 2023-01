An extended session of the Security Council was held on January 18 under the leadership of Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, in which the representatives of the political forces of the National Assembly also participated, the Presidential Office stated.

January 18, 2023, 18:20 An extended session of the Security Council held in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh caused by the blocking of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan, which has lasted for 38 days, were presented at the session, and the mechanisms for overcoming them were discussed.

The President of Artsakh informed that on January 15, with the mediation of the Russian side, a communication was organized with the Azerbaijani side in order to resolve the situation. No progress has been recorded in the direction of reopening the only highway connecting Artsakh with the outside world. Instead, new serious problems were created as a result of the gas supply disruption on January 17.

The need to bring the steps implemented in the socio-economic sphere in line with the crisis situation was emphasized at the session of the Security Council of Artsakh. The President of the Republic gave instructions to the heads of state structures. Head of the operative staff, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan will soon present specific proposals for further ensuring the livelihood of the population under the conditions of the blockade, overcoming the humanitarian crisis.