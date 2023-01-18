Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative seeks to raise global awareness among medical institutions

On 16 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, received members of the Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative working group Prof. Ara Babloyan and Health Project Manager of the Armenian Relief Fund Hambardzum Simonyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed challenges in the healthcare system caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, considered possible mechanisms and steps to address them, the Artsakh foreign ministry said in a readout. As the doctors said, the Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative aims to bring together Armenian doctors not only from Armenia, but also from the Diaspora around Artsakh, in order to raise awareness, by all possible means, among the world’s prestigious medical institutions of the humanitarian catastrophe threatening the Armenians of Artsakh, provide support to the healthcare system of Artsakh, which operates in difficult conditions.

Prof. Ara Babloyan informed about the launch of the initiative and, that in the near future, Arabkir Medical Complex will allocate AMD 2,500,000 for the needs of Arevik Children’s Medical Association in Stepanakert.



The Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative also plans to appeal to all Armenian health institutions with a call to support Artsakh’s medical institutions.