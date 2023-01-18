The situation around Lachin Corridor will soon be resolved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

January 18, 2023, 15:50 I believe Lachin Corridor situation will be resolved soon – Russian Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov said he spoke with his Azeri counterpart on January 17 and reminded that according to the 9 November 2020 trilateral agreement the Lachin Corridor must be open for passage of goods, citizens and vehicles.

“The Lachin Corridor must be open in both ways for people and goods. It was separately decided that military cargo must not pass through that corridor. The Azerbaijanis provided data that the Armenian side transported landmines and laid mines in the regions bordering Azerbaijan and so on, we are studying this data. There are multiple mutual accusations there,” Lavrov said.

FM Lavrov emphasized that Russia has made a simple offer: Russian peacekeepers have all possibilities to check the goods passing through the corridor to prevent the transport of banned cargo.

“Literally yesterday or the day before the Russian peacekeepers, Azerbaijanis and representatives of Karabakh held a meeting. I think the issue [opening of corridor] will be resolved soon,” Lavrov said.