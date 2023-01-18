Lavrov expresses hope for resumption of direct air communication with Georgia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that direct air communication with Georgia will soon be resumed.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am glad that our people-to-people contacts are actively developing. Last year, I was told, Georgia's GDP grew by 10% largely due to tourism and trade relations with Russia. I hope that we will soon be able to resume direct air communication," Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2022, news.am informs.