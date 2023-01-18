Ukrainian interior minister killed in helicopter crash

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky has been killed in a helicopter crash in the town of Brovary some 8km northeast of capital city Kiev, Ukrainian police said.
The situation around Lachin Corridor will soon be resolved, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, in Vienna, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs.
Due to the siege, 19 children, separated from their parents and family for more than a month, returned home via the Goris-Stepanakert road, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said on social media.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed the former foreign minister David Babayan as his Advisor and special envoy.
A delegation led by Chair of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Berenice Juárez Navarrete visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on January 17. The Mexican parliamentary delegation was accompanied by Member of Parliament Gurgen Arsenyan, a member of the Armenia-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, the parliament’s press service said in a press release.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) issued a statement on the 33rd anniversary of the Baku pogrom.
The President of Azerbaijan in his public speech of January 10, 2023 develops false theses by openly falsifying historical and legal facts: he calls the territories of the Republic of Armenia “Western Azerbaijan” and in connection with it uses the thesis of “Western Azerbaijanis”, the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation said in a statement.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
On 16 January, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, received members of the Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative working group Prof. Ara Babloyan and Health Project Manager of the Armenian Relief Fund Hambardzum Simonyan.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment on January 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.
Azerbaijan again disrupted gas supply to Artsakh, Artsakh Information Center informs.
Some citizens of other countries who were stranded in Artsakh as a result of the blockade have been moved out, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said on Facebook.
State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of responding to the blockade Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency consultation regarding the disruption of gas supply by Azerbaijan.
The "reArmenia" platform and the "View" agency have jointly initiated the "Solar Artsakh" program, the purpose of which is the use of solar energy in Artsakh.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
