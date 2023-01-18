Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia

The seismological network of Armenia on Wednesday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 in Iran, at 2:08pm local time, 20 kilometers northeast of Salmast city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian seismic protection agency said the earthquake had an intensity of MSK 8 in the epicenter.

It was felt at an intensity of MSK 3-4 in the Armenian provinces of Syunik and Vayots Dzor, and MSK 2-3 in Armavir province and Yerevan.