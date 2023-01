There can be no talk of negotiations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

January 18, 2023, 14:22 Lavrov rules out negotiations with Zelenskyy

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There can be no talk of negotiations with Zelenskyy at least because he has legally forbidden to negotiate with the Russian government," he said during his annual final press conference, news.am informs.