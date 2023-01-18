Armenia FM to OSCE Secretary General: Azerbaijan aims to subject Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, in Vienna, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The parties discussed issues of regional importance, and exchanged ideas on the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council held on the same day.

The Armenian FM reflected on the current situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan’s closure of the Lachin corridor—that links Artsakh to Armenia, stressing that Azerbaijan's goal is to subject the Artsakh Armenians to ethnic cleansing.

Mirzoyan emphasized the need for active steps by the international community to unblock the Lachin corridor and restore safe and unhindered communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Ensuring the humanitarian access of relevant international organizations to Artsakh was highlighted.

During the meeting, ideas were also exchanged regarding the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this connection, FM Mirzoyan noted that Azerbaijan's continuous provocations, non-respect of the agreements reached, and belligerent rhetoric greatly hinder the efforts of the Armenian side aimed at establishing security and stability in the region. Also, the Armenian side noted that the OSCE, through its organizations, should play a role in the important task of achieving peace and maintaining it.

In addition, the Armenian FM presented the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discusses as well cooperation programs with Armenia within the framework of the OSCE.