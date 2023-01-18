ICRC facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for urgent treatment on January 18, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor hospitals in Artsakh are keeping planned surgeries on hold.

10 children are hospitalized in neonatal and intensive care at the Arevik hospital, and another 9 patients – 4 of whom are critically ill – are hospitalized at the Republican Medical Center in Artsakh.

During the ongoing blockade the ICRC facilitated the transfer of a total of 34 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment.