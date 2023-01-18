Artsakhpress

In latest display of Armenophobia, masked Azeris blocking Lachin Corridor harass children returning to Artsakh,1 faints

Due to the siege, 19 children, separated from their parents and family for more than a month, returned home via the Goris-Stepanakert road, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said on social media.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The children were accompanied from Goris to Stepanakert by the Russian peacekeeping troops.
The car was stopped by Azerbaijanis in the area under Shushi-Karin Tak in the cordoned-off part of the road, where the Azerbaijani government agents pretending to be "eco-activists" and the journalists serving them are stationed. Then, 10-15 Azerbaijanis with face masks on, cameras in hand, and in civilian clothes approached the car. Some of them rushed into the vehicle and filmed the children in the car.
As a result of the provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis, there was a commotion in the car, and consequently, one of the children fainted.
Due to actions undertaken by Russian peacekeepers, the Azerbaijanis were removed from the car, and the vehicle continued its journey.
Then, while passing through the blocked section of the road, Azerbaijanis demonstratively shouted in the direction of the vehicles transporting the children.
This impudent behavior of the agents of the Azerbaijani government is an arbitrary and illegal interference in the private life and psychological integrity of children. It is an illegal encroachment on their integrity and reputation. These criminal actions completely reveal their true goals and desires.
The ethnic hatred of Azerbaijanis towards Armenians knows no boundaries, targeting even minor children.
This provocative and criminal action once again proves the fact that the road is blocked and the impossibility of safe travel on it, even when accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops,'' he wrote.

     

David Babayan appointed Artsakh presidential envoy

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed the former foreign minister David Babayan as his Advisor and special envoy.

“Everything must be done in order to have solidarity in the whole world” – Mexican legislators visit Tsitsernakaberd

A delegation led by Chair of the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Berenice Juárez Navarrete visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on January 17. The Mexican parliamentary delegation was accompanied by Member of Parliament Gurgen Arsenyan, a member of the Armenia-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, the parliament’s press service said in a press release.

Baku, Sumgait pogroms marked beginning of another monstrous stage in Azeri genocidal policy towards Armenians -Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) issued a statement on the 33rd anniversary of the Baku pogrom.

Aliyev uses false narrative to create artificial grounds for aggression, warns Tatoyan Center for Law and Justice

The President of Azerbaijan in his public speech of January 10, 2023 develops false theses by openly falsifying historical and legal facts: he calls the territories of the Republic of Armenia “Western Azerbaijan” and in connection with it uses the thesis of “Western Azerbaijanis”, the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation said in a statement.

Baku pogrom is one of bloodiest manifestations of Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy against Armenians – David Babayan

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and political analyst David Babayan describes the Baku pogrom as one of the bloodiest manifestations of Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy.

Armenia FM briefs UN Secretary-General on blockade-induced humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

On January 16, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General.

Economy

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Society

Some foreign nationals stranded in Artsakh moved out

Some citizens of other countries who were stranded in Artsakh as a result of the blockade have been moved out, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said on Facebook.

Ruben Vardanyan convenes emergency meeting after Azerbaijan disrupts gas supply to Artsakh

State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of responding to the blockade Ruben Vardanyan convened an emergency consultation regarding the disruption of gas supply by Azerbaijan.

Gas supply is cut off in Artsakh again

Azerbaijan again disrupted gas supply to Artsakh, Artsakh Information Center informs.

"Solar Schools in Artsakh" new program launches in Artsakh

The "reArmenia" platform and the "View" agency have jointly initiated the "Solar Artsakh" program, the purpose of which is the use of solar energy in Artsakh.

We face energy crisis, steps must be taken to ensure the minimum energy needs of the population as long as possible. Ruben Vardanyan

Artsakh State Minister and head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of emergency response Ruben Vardanyan chaired a session of the headquarters on January 13 to discuss issues related to ensuring uninterrupted activities of vitally important facilities and meeting the minimal energy needs of the population amid the ongoing energy crisis that is ongoing amid the blockade.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of three patients in need of urgent treatment from Artsakh to Armenia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of three patients requiring urgent medical treatment from Artsakh to Armenia.

Amnesty International calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Amnesty International’s global press office said in a statement.

Military

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Photos

An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Nationwide rally for the free and independent future of Artsakh
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Christmas tree lighting ceremony held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

International

UK outlines further military aid to Ukraine

German chancellor accepts defense minister’s resignation — cabinet

OSCE Chair Bujar Osmani arrives in Kyiv

Germany’s defense minister decides to step down

