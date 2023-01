President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan appointed the former foreign minister David Babayan as his Advisor and special envoy.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots, friends, party members,

Today I was appointed advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - Presidential representative-at-large.

We will continue to serve our state and people,” Babayan said on social media.