Some citizens of other countries who were stranded in Artsakh as a result of the blockade have been moved out, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said on Facebook.

January 17, 2023, 15:35 Some foreign nationals stranded in Artsakh moved out

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Citizens of Russia and other countries are stranded in Artsakh as a result of the blockade. The families, including families with children, are blockaded for more than a month. The government of Artsakh with the jount effort of the Russian peacekeepers had long prepared and today organized the return of a part of them to their homeland. However, the inhumane blockade continues for the 120,000 citizens of Artsakh, including 30,000 children,” Vardanyan said.