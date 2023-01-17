UK outlines further military aid to Ukraine

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Monday that the UK would supply Ukraine with Bulldog personnel carriers, as well as additional drones and Starstreak air defense systems as part of the military aid package, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Hundreds more armored and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers will be sent," he said to parliament. Besides, the UK will send "dozens more ‘uncrewed aerial systems’ to support artillery," the defense minister said. "Hundreds more sophisticated missiles including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), Starstreak air defense, medium range air defense missiles" will be referred to Ukraine, he added.

According to Ben Wallace, these supplies can "accelerate Ukrainian success" and help oust Russian troops from its territory.