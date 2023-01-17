The President of Azerbaijan in his public speech of January 10, 2023 develops false theses by openly falsifying historical and legal facts: he calls the territories of the Republic of Armenia “Western Azerbaijan” and in connection with it uses the thesis of “Western Azerbaijanis”, the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” foundation said in a statement.

January 17, 2023, 10:47 Aliyev uses false narrative to create artificial grounds for aggression, warns Tatoyan Center for Law and Justice

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The President of Azerbaijan in his public speech of January 10, 2023 develops false theses by openly falsifying historical and legal facts: he calls the territories of the Republic of Armenia "Western Azerbaijan" and in connection with it uses the thesis of "Western Azerbaijanis".

This is his falsification that “Armenia is a country of no value (…) a territory artificially created on ancient Azerbaijani lands”.

That speech of the President of Azerbaijan incites hatred towards Armenians (Armenophobia) and animosity, he tries to create artificial grounds for military aggression with false facts against Armenia and Artsakh.

In matters of delimitation of state borders, Armenia and the Armenian people are openly threatened with military aggression, with a war by falsification of facts.

Those parts of the speeches of the President of Azerbaijan were separated and with official letters sent to the OSCE, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, the Committee against Racism and Intolerance of the Council of Europe, the Commissioners of Human Rights of the United Nations and Council of Europe and other international bodies by the Center for Law and Justice "Tatoyan" Foundation.

The President of Azerbaijan openly speaks in the language of force and threats, uses degrading words and expressions towards the entire Armenian people, the entire population of Armenia and Artsakh, are terrorizing.

Manifestations of fascism are evident both in this and in his previous speeches, with which he emphasizes the advantages of one people, the Azerbaijani people, over the Armenian people, incites hatred and then talks about peace in these conditions,” the Tatoyan foundation said.