Armenia FM briefs UN Secretary-General on blockade-induced humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

On January 16, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone conversation with António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the phone conversation, the recent developments in the region were discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the details of the humanitarian crisis unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of Lachin Corridor, particularly stressing the need for a targeted response and efficient steps by international institutions, particularly, the United Nations, the foreign ministry said in a read-out.

Minister Mirzoyan underlined that Azerbaijan grossly violates the provisions of the November 9 Trilateral Statement and the principles of international humanitarian law.

Under these circumstances, the Armenian side highlighted the importance of sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin Corridor, as well as ensuring unhindered humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh for relevant UN bodies.