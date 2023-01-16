German chancellor accepts defense minister’s resignation — cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accepted Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s resignation, Deputy Government Spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said at a briefing on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The chancellor respects Lambrecht’s decision and is grateful to her for the great job she did in this complicated and challenging time. The chancellor will soon present his proposal to the president on a potential successor," Hoffmann noted.

When asked if Scholz had accepted the minister's resignation, she answered in the affirmative.

A German defense ministry spokesman who was also present at the event explained that Lambrecht would continue to serve as the country’s defense minister until she received a resignation letter from the president. It is still unclear when this will happen, he added.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday, citing German government sources, that the name of Lambrecht’s successor would be announced on Tuesday.

Lambrecht has faced criticism in recent months for failing to provide sufficient material support to the German Armed Forces. Her New Year’s address posted on social media was the latest reason for criticism. Media outlets found some of Lambrecht’s remarks to be inappropriate. In particular, she said that "a war is underway in the heart of Europe and special impressions were related to it," and "there have been a lot of meetings with interesting and good people."