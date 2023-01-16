German chancellor accepts defense minister’s resignation — cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accepted Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s resignation, Deputy Government Spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said at a briefing on Monday.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accepted Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s resignation, Deputy Government Spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said at a briefing on Monday.
On January 16, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with deputies in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.
Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan, chaired a regular meeting of the Operational Headquarters today, the Artsakh government informs.
On January 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.
On January 16-17, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Vienna to participate in the Special Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, where he will deliver remarks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Canadian parliament’s foreign affairs committee is expected to hold hearings this week on the blockade of Lachin Corridor.
Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Estonia on a working visit, the President's Office reports.
In order to overcome the created crisis situation, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan does not rule out talks about holding extraordinary parliamentary and presidential elections in Artsakh.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The "reArmenia" platform and the "View" agency have jointly initiated the "Solar Artsakh" program, the purpose of which is the use of solar energy in Artsakh.
Artsakh State Minister and head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of emergency response Ruben Vardanyan chaired a session of the headquarters on January 13 to discuss issues related to ensuring uninterrupted activities of vitally important facilities and meeting the minimal energy needs of the population amid the ongoing energy crisis that is ongoing amid the blockade.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of three patients requiring urgent medical treatment from Artsakh to Armenia.
Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Amnesty International’s global press office said in a statement.
Azerbaijan doesn’t allow carrying out damage repair works in the section where the only high-voltage power line supplying Artsakh from Armenia has been damaged, the emergency response headquarters of the Artsakh government said.
50 applicants from Artsakh are unable to travel to Armenia to attend the entrance exams for admissions to universities because of the Azeri blockade.
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by the Azerbaijanis, the need for certain types of medicines and baby food is felt more in Artsakh pharmacies.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
month
week
day