On January 16, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with deputies in the National Assembly, the Presidential Office stated.

January 16, 2023, 16:50 President Harutyunyan met with deputies of the National Assembly

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State spoke about the consequences of the blockade lasting more than a month, as well as steps taken to face internal and external challenges. President Harutyunyan noted that in this context maintaining internal unity is of utmost importance highlighting in that respect the consolidated work carried out by the parliamentary forces these days.

Touching upon the heated discussions in the press and social networks on the internal political life of Artsakh in recent days, President Harutyunyan stated that he will refrain from commenting on the existing speculations, he can only bring to a clear view that there is no internal political crisis in Artsakh and such a thing cannot be allowed, since there is a clear awareness that our main agenda is to overcome the current urgent problems and to get Artsakh out of this situation. In that context, he emphasized that only after overcoming the crisis caused by the blockade, it will be possible to address the issues relating to the systematic solution of internal political problems.

During the meeting, President Harutyunyan also responded to the questions of the MPs.