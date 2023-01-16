Artsakh Minister of State and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan, chaired a regular meeting of the Operational Headquarters today, the Artsakh government informs.

January 16, 2023, 16:07 Longer rolling blackouts will be implemented in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardanyan, presenting the current situation in Artsakh, noted that the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh brings new challenges.

"The blockade changes the economy and the state's priorities. The state is already forced to respond to the problems arising in the economic and social spheres as a result of the blockade, by reviewing its work, approaches, directions," said Vardanyan.

At the same time, the blockade and the resulting crisis, according to him, force Artsakh to use available resources more rationally, to identify all problems, including those related to the shadow economy, and to introduce more effective management models.

It was also noted that a working group was set by order of the Minister of State to develop measures aimed at alleviating the economic and social consequences of the blockade.

Officials briefed Vardanyan on the course of introducing the food coupon rationing system and said that the work is proceeding according to schedule. Explanatory and training work will be conducted with suppliers and retailers to ensure a swift introduction of the system. A number of essential products will be sold by coupons through 200 stores in Stepanakert and another 400 stores elsewhere across the country.

Vardanyan attached importance to raising awareness among the public along with the introduction of the system.

The energy-supply situation was also addressed. The energy supply from Armenia to Artsakh is still disrupted because Azerbaijan keeps barring repair crews from accessing the site of the damage for inspection. The site of the damage is in Azeri-controlled territory.

Starting January 17, the rolling blackouts will be conducted under 4-hour intervals instead of the current 2-hour, in order to ensure the minimal energy demand for the population for as long as possible. Officials also briefed on the situation in the food, medicine and diesel fuel markets. As a result of the implemented actions the tension in terms of cash turnover has been reduced.