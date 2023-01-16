Germany’s defense minister decides to step down

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to relieve her of her post in a statement posted by the Defense Ministry on its Twitter page on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lambrecht explained that media attention on her and discussion of her actions in recent months had overshadowed discussions about the needs of the Bundeswehr and the development of the army in the interests of citizens. "I have therefore decided to vacate my post," the acting minister said.

Lambrecht has been criticized in recent months for insufficient logistical support of the German Armed Forces. She was rated 20th in popularity among German politicians. Most recently, she was criticized for her New Year's address circulated on social media. It was recorded on the sidewalk against the background of exploding firecrackers, the words of the minister were hushed by the wind and noise of fireworks. The media also found some of Lambrecht's wording inappropriate.