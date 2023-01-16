Tasnim: Iran will receive Su-35 fighters from Russia in spring

Tehran will receive several Su-35 multirole super maneuverable fighters from Russia around March 21, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported as Shahriyar Heidari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's Majlis (unicameral parliament), said, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have sent orders to Russia for defense systems, missiles and helicopters, and most of these weapons will arrive in the country soon," Heidari added.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, commander of the Iranian Air Force, indicated in September 2022 that the purchase of the Su-35 from Moscow was on the agenda.

The Israeli i24news TV channel on December 24, 2022, citing intelligence sources tracking military deals between Moscow and Tehran, reported that Russia would soon deliver a squadron of fighters to Iran.

This, most likely, was about 24 Su-35 fighters, which were originally intended for Egypt, the channel reported. According to intelligence information, the Iranian pilots were already training on these planes. In addition, Tehran was to receive air defense systems from Moscow, the channel said.

According to the channel, Iran, in turn, was to send Russia another batch of 300 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones in addition to the already delivered 1,700 drones. Moscow denies using Iranian weapons for strikes against Ukraine. Tehran admitted that it had sent drones to Russia, but a small batch before the invasion of Ukraine.