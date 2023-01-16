Artsakhpress

Politics

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On January 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS:  According to the decrees,

Major-General Ashot Hakobjanyan was dismissed from the position of Director of the Artsakh Republic Security Service and released from service in the national security agencies due to the retirement for long service.
Major-General Ararat Melqumyan was appointed Director of the Artsakh Republic Security Service being dismissed from the position of Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council.
Samvel Sahramanyan was appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council being dismissed from the position of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

     

Armenian FM travels to Vienna for Armenia-initiated Special Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council

On January 16-17, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Vienna to participate in the Special Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, where he will deliver remarks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Canadian parliamentary committee to hold hearings on Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor

The Canadian parliament’s foreign affairs committee is expected to hold hearings this week on the blockade of Lachin Corridor.

Armenia President arrives in Estonia

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Estonia on a working visit, the President's Office reports.

In case of snap elections, Artsakh NA Speaker will run for Artsakh president

In order to overcome the created crisis situation, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan does not rule out talks about holding extraordinary parliamentary and presidential elections in Artsakh.

Humanitarian situation in Artsakh will be discussed at January 18 plenary session of the European Parliament

An urgent debate-discussion entitled "Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh" is included in the agenda of the January 18 plenary session of the European Parliament; it was informed on the website of the European Parliament.

Sanctioning Azerbaijan would be inappropriate as long as other means haven’t been tried – French parliament speaker

Today France believes that the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and restoration of dialogue is the most important issue, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet said when asked by a reporter why France, along with making statements, is not sanctioning the Azeri president Ilham Aliyev, who is considered an aggressor and whose actions led to the deaths of peaceful civilians, occupation of Armenian territories and the blockade of the road to Artsakh.

Economy

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Society

We face energy crisis, steps must be taken to ensure the minimum energy needs of the population as long as possible. Ruben Vardanyan

Artsakh State Minister and head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of emergency response Ruben Vardanyan chaired a session of the headquarters on January 13 to discuss issues related to ensuring uninterrupted activities of vitally important facilities and meeting the minimal energy needs of the population amid the ongoing energy crisis that is ongoing amid the blockade.

Red Cross facilitates transfer of three patients in need of urgent treatment from Artsakh to Armenia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of three patients requiring urgent medical treatment from Artsakh to Armenia.

Amnesty International calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Amnesty International’s global press office said in a statement.

Azerbaijan doesn’t allow to repair the only power line feeding Artsakh from Armenia

Azerbaijan doesn’t allow carrying out damage repair works in the section where the only high-voltage power line supplying Artsakh from Armenia has been damaged, the emergency response headquarters of the Artsakh government said.

Applicants from Artsakh to miss university admission exams because of blockade

50 applicants from Artsakh are unable to travel to Armenia to attend the entrance exams for admissions to universities because of the Azeri blockade.

The situation in pharmacies is critical. "Artsakhpress"

Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by the Azerbaijanis, the need for certain types of medicines and baby food is felt more in Artsakh pharmacies.

Artsakh’s power supply line damaged

On January 9 of the current year, at 2:35 PM., an accident occurred on the 33rd km of the only Goris-Stepanakert 110 kV high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh Information Center informed.

Military

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Azerbaijani forces shell Armenian positions

Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws
Armenian FM travels to Vienna for Armenia-initiated Special Meeting of OSCE Permanent Council
“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President
Canadian parliamentary committee to hold hearings on Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor
Armenia President arrives in Estonia
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

International

Kiev troops seem to be preparing to use chemical weapons against Russia – diplomats

Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia

Raisi to visit Turkey and Syria

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

