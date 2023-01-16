President Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On January 16, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

According to the decrees,

Major-General Ashot Hakobjanyan was dismissed from the position of Director of the Artsakh Republic Security Service and released from service in the national security agencies due to the retirement for long service.

Major-General Ararat Melqumyan was appointed Director of the Artsakh Republic Security Service being dismissed from the position of Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council.

Samvel Sahramanyan was appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Republic Security Council being dismissed from the position of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.