The "reArmenia" platform and the "View" agency have jointly initiated the "Solar Artsakh" program, the purpose of which is the use of solar energy in Artsakh.

January 16, 2023, 11:40 "Solar Schools in Artsakh" new program launches in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of "Vyun" agency Karapet Tomikyan informed about this in a conversation with "Artsakhpress" reporter.

The "Equal Opportunity" NGO and the Martuni Youth Center submitted an application to the "reArmenia" platform. They proposed the "Solar Schools in Artsakh" project.

As part of the project, it is planned to install solar power plants in the schools of Chartar, Kert, Spitakashen, Berdashen communities of the Martuni region, as well as in the town of Martuni, which will constantly supply free electricity not only to schools, but also to neighboring public facilities. In fact, the school becomes an electricity producer, thus saving money paid for electricity,” said K. Tomikyan, adding that the total cost of the project is about 29 million drams.

Karapet Tomikyan said that Artsakh was not yet under blockade when the project had launched. The project was approved, because after the war, especially in Artsakh, the use of solar energy is relevant.