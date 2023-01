On January 16-17, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Vienna to participate in the Special Meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council initiated by Armenia, where he will deliver remarks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Meetings with counterparts are also planned within the framework of the visit.