The Canadian parliament’s foreign affairs committee is expected to hold hearings this week on the blockade of Lachin Corridor.

January 16, 2023, 09:53 Canadian parliamentary committee to hold hearings on Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Conservatives on Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee are working with other opposition parties to convene urgent hearings on the Artsakh / Nagorno-Karabakh Lachin Corridor blockade. Our committee must meet this week. Azerbaijan must end the blockade,” Canadian Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis tweeted.