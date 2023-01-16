The Canadian parliament’s foreign affairs committee is expected to hold hearings this week on the blockade of Lachin Corridor.
Canadian parliamentary committee to hold hearings on Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Conservatives on Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee are working with other opposition parties to convene urgent hearings on the Artsakh / Nagorno-Karabakh Lachin Corridor blockade. Our committee must meet this week. Azerbaijan must end the blockade,” Canadian Member of Parliament Garnett Genuis tweeted.