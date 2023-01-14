In order to overcome the created crisis situation, Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan does not rule out talks about holding extraordinary parliamentary and presidential elections in Artsakh.

January 14, 2023, 11:40 In case of snap elections, Artsakh NA Speaker will run for Artsakh president

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In response to ''Artsakhpress'' question about his candidacy in the possible parliamentary and presidential elections Tovmasyan answered that, taking into account his political experience , he definitely considers it possible.

"I will run for the president of the Artsakh Republic, of course, first of all consulting with our political power and broad public circles," said Artur Tovmasyan.