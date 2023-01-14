Kiev troops seem to be preparing to use chemical weapons against Russia – diplomats

Ukraine may be preparing to use chemical weapons against Russian troops, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said on Twitter, commenting on a video made by Ukrainian servicemen earlier, Tass informs.

