Humanitarian situation in Artsakh will be discussed at January 18 plenary session of the European Parliament

An urgent debate-discussion entitled "Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh" is included in the agenda of the January 18 plenary session of the European Parliament; it was informed on the website of the European Parliament.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the planned debate with the executive bodies of the European Union, members of the European Parliament will make speeches and vote for adopting the urgent resolution on the issue.