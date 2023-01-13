Artsakh State Minister and head of the Operational Headquarters in charge of emergency response Ruben Vardanyan chaired a session of the headquarters on January 13 to discuss issues related to ensuring uninterrupted activities of vitally important facilities and meeting the minimal energy needs of the population amid the ongoing energy crisis that is ongoing amid the blockade.

January 13, 2023, 16:58 We face energy crisis, steps must be taken to ensure the minimum energy needs of the population as long as possible. Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The electricity transmission line supplying Artsakh with power from Armenia has been damaged since January 9.

The Azerbaijani side does not allow specialists to approach and understand the reasons and carry out emergency restoration works if necessary.

The 120,000 population of Artsakh is factually deprived of the possibility of uninterrupted energy supply. The electricity demand is currently being met solely through domestic, very limited resources and outages are taking place across the country.

Vardanyan said the energy supply situation is rather difficult and that they need to take the kind of steps that would allow to meet the minimum energy needs of the population in long-term. He tasked officials in charge to present recommendations on energy savings and minimizing energy consumption.

During the meeting the officials also discussed the difficult economic situation and the issue of the citizens who’ve lost their jobs as a result of businesses closing down. Vardanyan tasked the government officials to present recommendations and proposals on solving the employment issue.

The technical and organizational part of introducing the food coupon system was presented. Authorities plan to introduce the food coupons for a number of essential goods starting January 20.