Today France believes that the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and restoration of dialogue is the most important issue, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet said when asked by a reporter why France, along with making statements, is not sanctioning the Azeri president Ilham Aliyev, who is considered an aggressor and whose actions led to the deaths of peaceful civilians, occupation of Armenian territories and the blockade of the road to Artsakh.

January 13, 2023, 16:14 Sanctioning Azerbaijan would be inappropriate as long as other means haven’t been tried – French parliament speaker

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Today we consider that the most important thing is the peaceful resolution and restoration of dialogue, all our efforts are directed to this. Today we believe that applying other measures is inappropriate as long as the path to possible peace and dialogue is not exhausted, as long as we haven’t tried everything in this regard. Our energy is 100 percent directed for this resolution,” Yaël Braun-Pivet said.