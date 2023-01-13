France does not recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet said.

January 13, 2023, 15:05 France does not recognize independence of Nagorno Karabakh - National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “France does not recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, and this is in line with international law, which we are adhering to,” Yaël Braun-Pivet said during a press conference in Yerevan when asked by a reporter whether now is not the right time to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh given the fact that Azerbaijan has caused a humanitarian disaster there.