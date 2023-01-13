Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world, more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, " Mesrop Arakelyan, Advisor to the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, said during the Stepanakert-Yerevan video bridge press conference.

"It is planned to provide some support to the significantly affected sectors of the economy, as well as activities to reform the economic structure will be carried out," he said.

He emphasized that after the 2020 War, the structure of Artsakh's economy has changed significantly. In 2021-2022, due to the implementation of many new expenses in the sector of the economy, many budgetary and economic problems have arisen.

"The State Budget 2023, which was approved before the blockade, envisaged the amount of own revenues of approximately 50 billion drams. But it is clear that amid the blockade it is not possible to have such a level of income.

And many companies have no opportunity to work , which not only causes a significant reduction of tax revenues, but also cut of jobs," informed M. Arakelyan.