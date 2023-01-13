Armenia calls for resolute actions by UN to prevent Azerbaijan’s despotic plans to commit ethnic cleansing in NK

An open debate entitled “The promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security" chaired by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa, took place at the UN Security Council on January 12.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The debate featured briefings by the UN Secretary-General, the President of the International Court of Justice and representatives of over 70 UN member-states.

The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Mher Margaryan delivered remarks at the debate, drawing the attention of the UNSC members and other attendees to the monthlong blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that by keeping the Lachin Corridor closed Azerbaijan is pursuing its policy of forcibly displacing the Armenians, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Margaryan mentioned Azerbaijan’s continuous violation of international law and actions aimed at unlawfully seizing territories through war crimes, force and the threat of force, emphasizing that the lack of accountability for crimes against humanity leads to new violence.

The Armenian Permanent Representative underscored the importance of resolute actions by the UN to prevent the humanitarian disaster and Azerbaijan’s despotic plans on subjecting the population of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.