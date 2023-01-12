Artsakhpress

Politics

Russia explains why UN Security Council joint statement was not adopted

Russia continues to work in direction of complete unblocking of Lachin Corridor in accordance to the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement signed between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Consistent steps are being taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the peacekeepers in the direction of de-escalation. A solution acceptable for all parties must be found. Presently only humanitarian aid convoys are passing along the corridor,” Zakharova said.
At the same time, Zakharova said that public provocations and attacks against the Russian peacekeepers are unacceptable for them. “That process can significantly harm the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization,” she added.
Speaking about the United Nations Security Council not adopting a joint statement after the emergency meeting on the Lachin Corridor, Zakharova said that the French authors of the statement ignored Russia’s proposals.
“It was emphasized that despite our constructive approach, the French authors of the document ignored the overwhelming majority of the Russian proposals. Our Western partners did not find the courage to lay out facts in the text. Particularly, to mention the trilateral statement between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, which is the fundamental pillar for the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. Anyhow, we will engage not in populism but rather substantial work to resolve the situation around Lachin Corridor,” Zakharova said.

     

