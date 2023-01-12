The struggle of the people of Artsakh is also for the right to live on their own land. Ruben Vardanyan

ArtsakhState Minister Ruben Vardanyan says the struggle of the people of Artsakh in conditions of the blockade of Lachin Corridor is not simply a struggle against the blockade, but rather a struggle for their most important right – the right to live on their own land.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We have been blockaded for already 32 days.

We have problems, related to food, infrastructures, healthcare and other issues. Unfortunately there are those who died, and we are not able to bury them,” ” Ruben Vardanyan said during a Stepanakert-Yerevan video bridge press conference.

Addressing the false statements from Azerbaijan claiming that there are no problems in Artsakh, Vardanyan said that the Azerbaijani side simply doesn’t want to accept reality. By Azeri estimates, 400 vehicles passed along the corridor during the past month, whereas before the blockade more vehicles were passing in a single day.

Thus, with its own statements the Azeri side is confirming that Artsakh is in crisis, Vardanyan said. He said that many families remain separated due to the blockade.

“But at the same time I would like to say that this all has united us even more. The people and the state are united in these difficult times. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the spirit of overcoming hardships awakened in us.

The rally held on December 25 and the preceding meetings in regions showed that the people are ready to stand with us and withstand all this. This is not a struggle against the blockade, but rather a struggle for our most important right, that we have the right to live on our land, in our homeland, with our laws, our values, and we must not obey the terms of others. The decisiveness over this matter is growing stronger day by day among our people,” Vardanyan said.