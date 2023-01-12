We are facing scarce possibilities for withstanding the rigorous winter. Artsakh NA Speaker

The Azeri blockade of Artsakh has entered the 32nd day, said Artsakh NA Speaker Arthur Tovmasyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijan is increasingly intensifying the pressures. For the 4th day already, the only power line feeding Artsakh from Armenia has been disrupted, and the Azerbaijani side is obstructing the implementation of its restoration works.



Such developments were not unexpected for us.

We are facing scarce possibilities for withstanding the rigorous winter.

It’s clear what the Azerbaijani military-political leadership wants, and it’s clear what the people of Artsakh want. The unprecedented difficult situation continues in Artsakh.

The crisis is getting worse as a result of the blockade. Political and humanitarian negotiations between the republics of Azerbaijan and Artsakh can only happen in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

Unfortunately, that atmosphere is absent today, furthermore the blockade pushed the parties farther away from the possibility of starting such talks. In this regard we expect the support of the international community, particularly the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries. The people of Artsakh are unbreakable,” Speaker Tovmasyan said.