The presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is one of the main guarantees that is restraining the Turkish-Azeri tandem from completing their plans on depopulating Artsakh, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan said.

January 12, 2023, 14:13 Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers are one of guarantors of restraining Azerbaijan and Turkey

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "One of the aims of the Azerbaijani side is to make the Armenian population discontent with peacekeepers. This is an important circumstance. Baku is also trying to discredit the peacekeepers. In this situation, taking into consideration that the Azerbaijani side is trying in every way to prevent the transportation of food and medicine, the role of Russian peacekeepers is extremely high, because they should actively participate, help bring food and medicine into the republic," Ghazaryan said.