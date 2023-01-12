NK people and government’s reaction must by asymmetric –Pashinyan on blockade of Lachin Corridor

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says in conditions of the Azeri provocation of blocking the Lachin Corridor the reaction of the people and government of Nagorno Karabakh must be asymmetric, the assessments to situations must be fact-based. Prime Minister Pashinyan also attached importance to avoid the kind of political statements that could push the situation into a deeper deadlock.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan noted that the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor is ongoing for already 32 days. The electricity transmission line supplying Nagorno Karabakh with power from Armenia is also disrupted. The damage happened in Azeri-controlled territory and so far neither the repair crews from Nagorno Karabakh nor the peacekeepers had the opportunity to restore the line, and there is no information on the process. The disruption of the power supply caused new problems. Power outages are taking place because the domestic capacity is insufficient. The work of kindergartens is disrupted due to food shortages. Jobs are being closed, further deepening the social situation.

“My assessment remains the same, the unlawful blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan has the goal of breaking the will of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to live in their own homeland. But I believe that this will is unbreakable,” Pashinyan said.

He added that on the other hand one must have a certain picture on how the situation should be resolved. “In this matter, in my perception the reaction of the Nagorno Karabakh people and authorities must be asymmetric. What does this mean: the developments of the past years, their deeper meanings and reasons must be faced in a way where our assessments to the events and developments are fact-based. In this regard, first of all political statements which drive the situation further into a deadlock must be avoided, because statements lacking clear understanding on achieving the final goal don’t bring any good,” the PM said.

PM Pashinyan said political conversation must begin between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh. “And our partners in Nagorno Karabakh must not give the opportunity for anyone to accuse them in derailing constructive conversation or making such a conversation impossible,” the PM said.