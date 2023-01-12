Socialist International urges Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor

Socialist International (SI) has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Socialist International (SI) stresses its concern regarding the blocking of Lachin corridor as the unique land connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the organization said in a declaration.

“We urge the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020.The humanitarian situation is critical and hence the SI strongly calls on the parties to dialogue and negotiation and prevent the humanitarian crisis the blocking may cause in the civil population.”