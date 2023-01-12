Lachin Corridor blockade is provocation seeking new military escalation, warns Armenian Prime Minister

The closure of the Lachin Corridor is a provocation with a final goal of a new military escalation, warned Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The closure of the Lachin Corridor is a provocation, the final goal of which is a new military escalation, and steps which are desirable for those who’ve developed the scenario of the military escalation must not be taken,” Pashinyan said in a speech at the Cabinet meeting.

“One of the goals of this provocation and escalation is to conceal the explicit necessity for political and official dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert and sideline it from the agenda. Actions that would contribute to the implementation of this provocative task must not be taken,” the Armenian Prime Minister said.

PM Pashinyan called on the diplomatic service and all ministries with foreign connections to double their efforts to increase international awareness on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh. “Massive work was done in this regard, but more is needed, he said.

He added that the working group on assisting the people of Nagorno Karabakh to manage the humanitarian crisis must continue to take possible measures to resolve urgent issues.