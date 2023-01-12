Lachin Corridor blockade is provocation seeking new military escalation, warns Armenian Prime Minister

The closure of the Lachin Corridor is a provocation with a final goal of a new military escalation, warned Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Socialist International (SI) has called on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor.
The official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the media's question about the statements by Armenia regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says in conditions of the Azeri provocation of blocking the Lachin Corridor the reaction of the people and government of Nagorno Karabakh must be asymmetric, the assessments to situations must be fact-based. Prime Minister Pashinyan also attached importance to avoid the kind of political statements that could push the situation into a deeper deadlock.
Azeri president Ilham Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, United States Congressman Frank Pallone said in response to Aliyev’s latest statements made during a press conference.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks about the Lachin Corridor blockade at the January 10 press conference were a “pure confession of ethnic cleansing implemented on the state level”, Ambassador-At-Large Edmon Marukyan said.
120,000 residents of Artsakh, living under the conditions of a month-long blockade and various unceasing repressions continue to hope that genocides cannot and should not happen in the 21st century, the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of three patients requiring urgent medical treatment from Artsakh to Armenia.
Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, Amnesty International’s global press office said in a statement.
Azerbaijan doesn’t allow carrying out damage repair works in the section where the only high-voltage power line supplying Artsakh from Armenia has been damaged, the emergency response headquarters of the Artsakh government said.
50 applicants from Artsakh are unable to travel to Armenia to attend the entrance exams for admissions to universities because of the Azeri blockade.
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by the Azerbaijanis, the need for certain types of medicines and baby food is felt more in Artsakh pharmacies.
On January 9 of the current year, at 2:35 PM., an accident occurred on the 33rd km of the only Goris-Stepanakert 110 kV high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh Information Center informed.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
