The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of three patients requiring urgent medical treatment from Artsakh to Armenia.

January 12, 2023

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: ICRC Armenia communications manager Zara Amatuni said.

“Today, three patients requiring urgent medical treatment, together with their two attendants and one nurse, were transported to Armenia,” Amatuni said.

Zara Amatuni noted that since December 12 the ICRC facilitated the transfer of 21 patients from Artsakh to Armenia.