Azeri president Ilham Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, United States Congressman Frank Pallone said in response to Aliyev’s latest statements made during a press conference.

January 12, 2023, 10:55 “Aliyev continues to lie to international community” – Congressman calls for U.S. action to end “cruel blockade”

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor. There is clear evidence it's causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh by blocking critical food and medical supplies from getting to civilians.

It's also disturbing that the only time Aliyev celebrates "free speech" is when it is used to threaten the lives of Armenians. I have worked with my Armenian Caucus colleagues to push State Department and other world leaders to take serious action to end this man-made disaster.

120,000 innocent lives could be at risk in the coming days. We cannot stand idly by as this very real disaster unfolds before our eyes. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the U.S. uses every diplomatic tool possible to bring this cruel blockade to an end,” Pallone tweeted.