January 12, 2023, 09:56 Amnesty International calls on Azerbaijan to end blockade of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has left residents of Nagorno Karabakh without access to essential goods and services. Freedom of movement and protection of economic and social rights for those affected must be ensured,” Amnesty International’s global press office tweeted.