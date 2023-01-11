Aliyev’s remarks on blockade of Lachin Corridor were pure confession of state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing – diplomat

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks about the Lachin Corridor blockade at the January 10 press conference were a “pure confession of ethnic cleansing implemented on the state level”, Ambassador-At-Large Edmon Marukyan said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Yesterday's statement of Aliyev regarding the blockade of Lachin Corridor was a pure confession of ethnic cleansing implemented on the state level. He said that the road is open for those who don't want to be Azerbaijani citizens, they can leave by cars or by buses of Russian peacekeepers,” Marukyan tweeted.