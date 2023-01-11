Artsakh people hope that people, their rights and freedoms are of greater importance than monetary values. Artsakh President

120,000 residents of Artsakh, living under the conditions of a month-long blockade and various unceasing repressions continue to hope that genocides cannot and should not happen in the 21st century, the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Dear compatriots,

The people of the Artsakh Republic are the strongest supporters and advocates of peace and good-neighborly relations, but peace is simply impossible without respect and recognition of the rights of Artsakh Armenians. The price of peace on other terms are the lives of the people of Artsakh and genocide.

120,000 residents of Artsakh, living under the conditions of a month-long blockade and various incessant repressions, continue to hope that in the 21st century there cannot and should not be genocides. In today's world, people, their rights and freedoms are of greater importance than monetary values.

We do not stop believing in the existence of a civilized and unfaithful humanity,",” he said.