Azerbaijan doesn’t allow to repair the only power line feeding Artsakh from Armenia

Azerbaijan doesn’t allow carrying out damage repair works in the section where the only high-voltage power line supplying Artsakh from Armenia has been damaged, the emergency response headquarters of the Artsakh government said.
On January 11, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council attended by representatives of all the political forces represented in the National Assembly.
The Lieutenant of the Grand Master Fra’ John Dunlap on Tuesday held the Audience of the beginning of the year with the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Sovereign Order of Malta, as news.am informs, the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia to the Holy See informed.
President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees.
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani said that he is carefully following the situation around the Lachin corridor and announced that he will hold visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan is not releasing the Armenian captives in order to use them as a lever for pressuring Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference.
On January 10, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan introduced Ararat Melkumyan, the new Secretary of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic to the staff of the Security Council under the President of the Artsakh Republic, the Presidential Office stated.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to the previous year.
50 applicants from Artsakh are unable to travel to Armenia to attend the entrance exams for admissions to universities because of the Azeri blockade.
Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by the Azerbaijanis, the need for certain types of medicines and baby food is felt more in Artsakh pharmacies.
On January 9 of the current year, at 2:35 PM., an accident occurred on the 33rd km of the only Goris-Stepanakert 110 kV high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh Information Center informed.
Three more patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia. Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the International Committee of the Red Cross Armenia office, informed NEWS.am.
In the Republic of Artsakh, at the moment, the roadways are open; in some places they are hardly passable.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.
Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Verin Shorzha around 03:15, December 23, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of war, Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.
