Azerbaijan doesn’t allow carrying out damage repair works in the section where the only high-voltage power line supplying Artsakh from Armenia has been damaged, the emergency response headquarters of the Artsakh government said.

January 11, 2023, 14:08 Azerbaijan doesn’t allow to repair the only power line feeding Artsakh from Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier Artsakh Information Center informed that on January 9, at 2:35 PM., an accident occurred on the 33rd km of the only Goris-Stepanakert 110 kV high-voltage line feeding Artsakh from Armenia.

According to the data recorded by the equipment, the accident occurred in the Aghavno-Berdzor section.

So it was decided to supply electricity to the republic through local generating stations with appropriate restrictions.

Based on the situation, rolling blackout is being implemented in the republic starting January 10.