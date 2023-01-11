Applicants from Artsakh to miss university admission exams because of blockade

50 applicants from Artsakh are unable to travel to Armenia to attend the entrance exams for admissions to universities because of the Azeri blockade.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The first stage of the 2023-2024 national admission tests is scheduled to begin on January 15, the Deputy Director of the Evaluation and Testing Center of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karo Nasibyan said at a press conference. He said 50 students from Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) registered for the exams. “They were supposed to take the exams in Goris. Now, when the road is closed by the Azerbaijanis, they are unable to attend and this issue remains unresolved for now. The children’s right to take an exam is violated,” Nasibyan said.

Asked whether or not the ministry can offer new dates for the applicants whenever the road gets opened, Nasibyan said it is indeed possible.