Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov urgently called Washington and had a telephonic conversation with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

January 11, 2023, 13:14 Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bayramov and Donfried discussed the cooperation agenda between the two countries and the situation in the region, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Then Bayramov complained about Armenia, stating that "despite a number of constructive initiatives of the Azerbaijani side aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in the post-conflict period, the process was constantly inhibited by various provocations by Armenia."

Donfried's response is not mentioned in the press release.