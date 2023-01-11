President Harutyunyan signed decrees and approved the Government’s decision

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pursuant to the decrees, Srbuhi Arzumanyan was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Artsakh Republic President’s Office and was appointed Minister of Justice of the Artsakh Republic.

Aram Sargsyan was appointed Minister of Urban Development of the Artsakh Republic.

David Babayan was dismissed from the post of interim Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic.

Sergey Ghazaryan was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, formerly being dismissed from the position of permanent representative of the Artsakh Republic in the Republic of Armenia.

Armen Mangasaryan was appointed Minister of Social Development and Migration of the Artsakh Republic.



On the same day, the President approved the Government's decision to dismiss Armen Mangasaryan from the position of Chairman of the Housing Affairs Committee of the Artsakh Republic.

The responsibilities of the chairperson of the Housing Affairs Committee of the Artsakh Republic have been temporarily assigned to the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee Inna Ishkhanyan.