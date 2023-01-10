Artsakhpress

Society

The situation in pharmacies is critical. "Artsakhpress"

Due to the closure of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by the Azerbaijanis, the need for certain types of medicines and baby food is felt more in Artsakh pharmacies.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Shushan Nazaretyan, a pharmacist at "Gedeon Richter" pharmacy chain operating in the capital city, said that at the moment there is a great demand for milk formulas, baby diapers and antibiotics.
Нет описания."Children up to 6-7 years old need liquid antibiotics to prevent emerging infectious processes, and there are no liquid antibiotics at all.
There are also no antipyretic drugs for children of the same age group.
There are neither drugs nor insulin syringes for diabetics in the network. And if this situation lasts for another week, the pharmacy will be completely empty.
 
According to Lilit Barseghyan,   a pharmacist at "Li Pharma" drugstore , the demand for antipyretic and blood pressure regulating drugs is high among the citizens.
The amount of antibiotics is also very limited.
''After the blockade, we received antipyretics for children and medicines for diabetics three times.
Нет описания.We also received a limited amount of baby food. They are already running out. Let's hope that in the next few days we will have replenishment, for which we will be very grateful," said L. Barseghyan, emphasizing that medicines are sold at the previous prices.
Нет описания.According to Eleonora Grigoryan, the owner of "Ellen" pharmacy operating in Stepanakert, they have not been in such a situation in about 40 years.
"The pharmacy is almost empty. Most of the citizens also need essential medicines. There is no price change. Very often, depending on the circumstances, we even provide the residents with the medicine free of charge," she said.
